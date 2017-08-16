A top priority for building owners and managers of aging buildings is to create a competitive, productive, and efficient environment for their tenants. This is a challenge because in these older facilities – whether they are office buildings, hotels, or educational institutions – the infrastructures and systems are often outdated and inadequate.

Consequently, maintenance and operations costs are high, space utilization is inefficient and poorly managed, and innovative technology is lacking. This white paper explores four strategies for converting existing facilities into smart buildings that efficiently and cost-effectively address the current and future needs of demanding tenants.