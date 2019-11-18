Helping Your Clients Avoid Cold Weather Woes

As temperatures drop, we begin to think about turning the heater on in our homes and remember the kind of electric and gas bills we racked up last year. The fall and winter months can be a struggle for everyone, including electrical residential service businesses — work may slow down, and wallets can be stretched a little thin. Cold weather also means that space heaters, heating blankets, water heaters, and heated floors may sometimes be working overtime — even if only for a few hours or days