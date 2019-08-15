NECA Unveils Project Excellence Award Winners

The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) recently named 17 exceptional contractors from around the United States winners of its 2019 NECA Project Excellence Awards, created by the association recognize electrical contractors across different market sectors who have done remarkable work in the previous calendar year.

“The level of excellence demonstrated in this year’s entries is phenomenal,” says NECA Chief Executive Officer David Long. “Each year, our members’ passion shines through. I’m excited we have the opportunity to showcase their projects.”

Members of NECA’s Business Development Task Force judged 73 projects that were submitted by 48 firms based on aesthetics, application, difficulty, innovation, and originality. The entries feature small and large projects — from religious facilities and schools and universities to hospitals, hotels, commercial office buildings, sports stadiums, and large solar installations. This year’s honorees will be recognized at NECA 2019 Show in Las Vegas, which will be held on Sept. 14-17 at Mandalay Bay. View a photo gallery of the winners, and a list of the winners.

