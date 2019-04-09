A study of 50 countries and seven industry sectors suggests that $3.7 trillion must be invested in infrastructure every year to meet global demand, according to the G20-backed Global Infrastructure Hub and Oxford Economics. The main force behind the increased spending: an expected rise in global population by 2 billion people by 2040. In addition to population growth, the industry is developing more robust and interesting infrastructure designs. This challenges design engineers and electrical contractors to think critically about how their specifications will protect their workers, parts, and infrastructure from disastrous short circuit events.

Specifying and installing the right safety mechanisms is paramount. Today’s industry standards lack the global harmonization needed to provide engineers with one best practice answer to the most effective safety solutions and installation practice. Without a doubt, regardless of a project’s complexity, cable cleats can be the safest and most effective solution to ensure long-lasting infrastructure. Engineers and contractors who install cable cleats properly are far closer to protect from overrun costs, missed deadlines, and increased safety concerns.

In this white paper, you’ll learn:

The causes of electrical incidents and the havoc they wreak on infrastructure projects

The importance of cable cleats to projects

Why electrical standards are vital to a project’s on-time delivery

A best practice industry example

The importance of having a solutions partner that can address unique needs

