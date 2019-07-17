Menu
Fleet Management eBook: Saving Your Assets
Fleet Management eBook: Saving Your Assets

How the right fleet management, location tracking, and inventory analysis tools can boost business operations for contractors.

As a business leader, you must address a variety of issues, such as cost of ownership, make/model selection, maintenance schedules, driver safety policies, fuel programs, insurance coverage, advertising/branding, fleet management technology, and equipment inventory management/control. Fall short in any of these areas, and you'll surely find yourself wasting valuable time and resources on unnecessary activities.

The select group of articles featured in this e-book presents sound advice from industry experts in these subjects. Don't pass up the chance to learn from their years of experience.

