Fleet Management eBook: Saving Your Assets

As a business leader, you must address a variety of issues, such as cost of ownership, make/model selection, maintenance schedules, driver safety policies, fuel programs, insurance coverage, advertising/branding, fleet management technology, and equipment inventory management/control. Fall short in any of these areas, and you'll surely find yourself wasting valuable time and resources on unnecessary activities.

The select group of articles featured in this e-book presents sound advice from industry experts in these subjects. Don't pass up the chance to learn from their years of experience.

Complete the form below to access your copy.