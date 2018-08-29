Menu
Digital Takeoff Trimble Paul Goldsmith
Construction>Estimating

How Technology Transforms Estimating for Electrical Contractors

Optimizing electrical estimating with the digital takeoff

Most people in the construction industry view 3-D modeling and building information modeling (BIM) as the future of building design and construction. The benefits of BIM extend far beyond simply having a visual representation of design intent. An information-rich model provides all stakeholders access to reliable information, making collaboration across the project much easier. This reduces rework, improves safety, and gives contractors a greater ability to control costs throughout the entire

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Construction
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The Estimating Sequence — Part 1 of 3
Feb 14, 2018
Estimating Essentials
The Estimating Sequence — Part 2 of 3
Apr 17, 2018
Estimating Essentials
The Estimating Sequence — Part 3 of 3
Jun 15, 2018
Electrical Estimating
How to Make a Good Estimate Even Better
Aug 25, 2017