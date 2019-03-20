Examining Extended Reality’s Reach in the Electrical Industry

Keeping up with the latest new product and technological advancements in the electrical industry is hard enough; add in the challenge of staying on top of evolving technologies that have already penetrated other markets but could potentially affect our industry, and things get much more complicated. Considering the number of acronyms (IoT, IIoT, AR, AV, and VR) that were unfamiliar to most of us not so long ago but have now become household names, I expect we’ll see this trend continue.