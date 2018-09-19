Menu
Industry Perspectives

Growth Spurt Continues for 2018 Top 50 Electrical Contractors

Last year, the 2017 Top 50 Electrical Contractors pulled in record revenues from electrical work, hitting a total of $23.8 billion and marking the second year in a row of more than 4.4% growth. As a group, the 2018 Top 50 shattered that number, bringing in a combined $26.2 billion, a 10% increase from the previous year! But what prompted that number to soar in two years? According to Freelance Writer Tom Zind in this month’s cover story, many factors are at work here, making specific

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Code Q&A: Conductors Located Outside of a Building
Mar 22, 2018
Augmented Reality
Game On
Aug 25, 2017
EC&M New look
EC&M Gets a Fresh New Look
Jul 22, 2017
Electrical Industry - 2017
$2.15 Billion and Counting
Jul 06, 2017