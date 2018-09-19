Growth Spurt Continues for 2018 Top 50 Electrical Contractors

Last year, the 2017 Top 50 Electrical Contractors pulled in record revenues from electrical work, hitting a total of $23.8 billion and marking the second year in a row of more than 4.4% growth. As a group, the 2018 Top 50 shattered that number, bringing in a combined $26.2 billion, a 10% increase from the previous year! But what prompted that number to soar in two years? According to Freelance Writer Tom Zind in this month’s cover story, many factors are at work here, making specific