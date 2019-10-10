Skip navigation
EW's LED Lighting Picks for October, 2019

Congratulations to the project managers and marketing teams of Dialight, Douglas Lighting Controls, Focal Point, Keystone Technologies, LEDtronics, Morris, Nora Lighting, Spring Lighting Group, Tivoli and Universal Lighting Technologies for having their products selected for this month's LED Lighting Picks.

Do you have a product you would like us to consider for our future monthly picks? Send a brief description of the product and a high resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Content Director, Electrical Wholesaling, at [email protected].

