IES Introduces Lighting Reference App

The Illuminating Engineering Society has released a new smart phone app that combines IES standards, its material from The Lighting Handbook, 10th Edition, and a simple calculator for basic lighting, energy and economic calculations.
The Ready Reference App is available as a free download for both Apple and Android platforms. It’s focus is core lighting knowledge including values from illuminance tables and a host of other general lighting information. A search feature allows users to find the information they want quickly.
Courtesy of IES
