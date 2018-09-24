Watch the Leviton Decora Smart video series to see how easy and fun it can be to tackle home automation with smart lighting. Take advantage of simple and affordable hubless lighting automation – simply replace your customer's existing dimmer or switch and they gain scheduling, control from anywhere, plus voice control via Alexa or Google. You can even tie in their Nest thermostat or their Samsung SmartThings hub, if desired, to create a complete home automation solution.

Control lights, electronics, or appliances from anywhere via iOS or Android using just Leviton Decora Smart light switches

lights, electronics, or appliances from anywhere via iOS or Android using just Leviton Decora Smart light switches Schedule to turn on/off/dim when wanted including sunrise/sunset or randomize for a lived-in look

to turn on/off/dim when wanted including sunrise/sunset or randomize for a lived-in look No hub required - all you need is Wi-Fi - just replacing existing dimmer or switch

- all you need is Wi-Fi - just replacing existing dimmer or switch Truly smart lighting - schedules run even without internet

Leviton Decora Smart is perfect for pros: Up to 99 devices per home, up to 20 homes per account; best in class dimming even with low-wattage bulbs; 6 color options; 3-way capable; custom app settings including fade rate, bulb type, LED feedback, brightness levels and more!

Check out Leviton.com/decorasmart to explore the possibilities.

Sponsored by: