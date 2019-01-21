Menu
National Lighting Bureau’s 7th Annual Lighting Forum Focuses on IoT & Cybersecurity

IES' Mark Lien and Chris Yorgey, an engineering project leader for Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., discussed these trends with EdisonReport Editor and Publisher and IES Past President Randy Reid, who moderated this year’s Forum.

The National Lighting Bureau, Shepherdstown, WV, always does a nice job with its Annual Lighting Forums, and this year’s roundtable on the Internet of Things (IoT) and Cybersecurity offers some fascinating discussion on how the IoT and cybersecurity are reshaping the lighting world. Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) Industry-Relations Manager Mark Lien and Chris Yorgey, an engineering project leader for Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., discussed these trends with  EdisonReport Editor and Publisher and IES Past President Randy Reid, who moderated this year’s Forum. To watch it, click on the video below. 

Lien said in a National Lighting Bureau press release on the Forum that reliable studies indicate IoT has yet to achieve even 10% of its predicted potential in the United States, and the actual number may be closer to 1% or 2%. Yorgey said Lutron and other lighting manufacturers must ensure that their new connected lighting products are “robust enough to quell consumers’ fears about security,” and called the quest for security something like an arms race. He said manufacturers must remain aware of the vulnerabilities that exist, and design products with continuous upgrading in mind.

 

 

 

