When it comes to cable suspension, Griplock Systems is second to none. Since 1992, the engineers at Griplock Systems have been designing cable grippers to fit the needs of any project or environment. Strength, reliability, and safety are of paramount concern, which is why the company has such rigorous quality control standards.

“When you have an object suspended from the ceiling, hovering over the heads of your customers, you have to make sure that it’s safe,” states Ryan Kwast, VP of Sales and Engineering. “We test all of our systems to their breaking point and then set their safe working load at 20% of that point, an industry standard, so there is no doubt of their safety.”

Along with the dependability of Griplock’s cable suspension systems, they are some of the most stylish and modern looking hanging systems on the market. But don’t let their looks fool you; through design, engineering, and sourcing of materials, they have been able to drive costs down, while still maintaining the highest quality standards.

“Just because our products don’t look cheap, doesn’t mean they’re expensive,” explains Bryan Shamblin, Sales Director. “We have a lot of contractors who think our product must be expensive because it looks so nice and that’s just not the case. We offer both a PREMIUM and a STANDARD line of cable grippers. The ZF Standard line has a slightly lower safe working load, but is a great low cost alternative to other hanging systems … and still has the quality look that everyone expects from Griplock.”

With Griplock Systems' cable suspension, you can suspend nearly anything and easily make the slightest height adjustments without tools. Faster installation means less time on the job, which means lower labors costs, which means YOU SAVE MONEY and PROFITS INCREASE!

If you’re not familiar with Griplock Systems or maybe you haven’t checked them out in a while because you thought they were too expensive, visit their website www.griplocksystems.com or give them a call at 866-773-0190 and speak to one of their friendly customer service representatives.

