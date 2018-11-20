Menu
Moving Violations Video No. 179: A Shocking Find

In this episode, Russ shows us a violation of the most basic rule in the Code. Sec. 110.12(B) states there shall be no damaged parts that may adversely affect safe operation or mechanical strength of the equipment. As we can clearly see in this installation, the broken box, damaged raceway and exposed wiring clearly violate this rule. This is also a serious shock hazard to the public.

