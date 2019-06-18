Conductor Sizing ― Part 2 of 2

The ampacity of a conductor is the maximum current it can carry continuously, under the conditions of use, without exceeding its temperature rating [Article 100 Definition]. The key concept is “under the conditions of use.” You must determine what those conditions are so you can select the appropriate ampacity table and then apply the appropriate correction factors.
