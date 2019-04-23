The 2020 NEC is Coming!!

Learn about the changes in this new Code cycle by attending the leading source of NEC information and training: EC&M 's 2020 Code Change Conferences. In two informative and interest-filled days, you'll learn about major NEC changes that will impact your work, whether you're an electrician, contractor, engineer, designer, or plant/facility maintenance professional.

Electrical professionals have the responsibility to ensure a safe Code-compliant system that is designed, installed, and inspected to meet the hundreds of significant changes contained in the 2020 NEC. Your knowledge about the 2020 NEC is critical to your success, so attend this program and get an edge on your peers and competitors.

Dates/Locations:

St. Louis 2020 Code Change Conference | October 29-30, 2019

Philadelphia 2020 Code Change Conference | November 12-13, 2019

Seattle 2020 Code Change Conference | December 12-13, 2019

Boston 2020 Code Change Conference | January 28-29, 2020

Massachusetts Amendments Session | January 28, 2020 (evening)

Daily Schedule (tentative):

7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. — Registration/Continental Breakfast

8:00 a.m. to Noon — Code Session

Noon to 1:00 p.m. — Lunch

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. — Code Session

Deliverables:

Includes copy of Mike Holt's "Changes to the NEC 2020" book, continental breakfast and box lunch each day. A light dinner will be included as part of the MA Amendments Session.

Registration Fee:

$600 Early Bird (through July 31, 2019)

$650 after July 31, 2019

$575 group rate for three or more people attending the conference. Please call Kim Good, Events Manager, 913-967-1865 or email [email protected] for a special code.

Boston Conference Only : Additional registration fee of $125 is required if attending the Massachusetts Amendments Session on the evening of the first day of the conference. This 3-hr MA Amendments Session will be taught by a separate instructor.

Continuing Education and Professional Development Hours (PDHs):

EC&M Workplace Learning is certified as an approved provider by the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES) through that organization's Registered Continuing Education Provider Program (RCEPP). If you are a registered professional engineer and attend one of our 2020 Code Change Conferences, you will be granted 16 Professional Development Hours (PDHs) to help you meet your state's requirement for re-licensing.

State Approvals (to date): TBA

Our Code change conference program is also certified as an approved provider of NEC training by those states requiring continuing education for re-licensing of journeyman, master electricians, and electrical contractors. By attending one of our conferences, you will receive continuing education hours, pending final approval and adoption from various states. State approvals are being processed and will be posted as approved.

Keynote Speaker:

Mike Holt is nationally recognized as one of the nation's leading experts on electrical training and is a contributing Code consultant to EC&M magazine. He is an active member of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors (IAEI), National Board of Electrical Examiners, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), National Association of Licensing Boards, Florida Association of Electrical Contractors, and the Electrical Council of Florida. He attended the University of Miami's Masters in Business Administration, MBA program.

Mike has taught more than 1,000 classes covering 40 different electrical related subjects to over 20,000 students. He presents seminars throughout the U.S. and abroad, for individuals, organizations and Fortune 500 companies such as IBM, Boeing, Motorola and AT&T.

Mike has developed nearly 50 different electrical home study training and business management programs, which have been in use since 1978 by electrical apprenticeship training programs, contractors, inspectors, electricians, engineers and plant personnel. His home study programs are approved by all states that permit home study continuing education such as: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming and various cities and counties.

Mike has worked his way up the trade industry from apprentice electrician, journeyman electrician, master electrician, electrical inspector, electrical contractor, and electrical designer to developer of training programs for the electrical construction industry.

Mike is committed to the electrical construction industry and is recognized as one of America's most knowledgeable and dynamic electrical educators. His motivational teaching style has given confidence to thousands of electricians who have passed their exams the first time. His development of educational products that are interesting as well as technically correct has made his name synonymous with quality education. His dedication to electrical training is the result of his own struggles as an electrician looking for a program that would help him succeed in this challenging industry.

Hotel Information:

ST. LOUIS CONFERENCE

October 29-30, 2019

Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Louis Downtown

610 North 7th St.

St. Louis, MO 63101

Room rate: $159/night

Hotel cut-off date: October 6, 2019

Reservation link: Click Here

PHILADELPHIA CONFERENCE

November 12-13, 2019



Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue

4200 City Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19131



Room rate: $159/night

Hotel cut-off date: October 25, 2019

Reservation link: TBA

SEATTLE CONFERENCE

December 11-12, 2020



Hilton Seattle

1301 6th Avenue

Seattle, WA 63101



Room rate: $129/night

Hotel cut-off date: November 22, 2019

Reservation link: TBA

BOSTON CONFERENCE

January 28-29, 2020



Royal Sonesta Boston

40 Edwin H. Land Blvd.

Cambridge, MA 02142



Room rate: $159/night

Hotel cut-off date: January 15, 2020

Reservation link: TBA

