Menu
NEC-Whats-Wrong-Here-0619-PR.gif
National Electrical Code

What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Expand your mind.

How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here’s your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else’s work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2017 NEC.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NEC-Illustrated-Catastrophes-0619-PR.gif
Illustrated Catastrophes: The Good vs. the Bad
Jun 18, 2019
NEC-Code-Basics-0619-PR.gif
Conductor Sizing ― Part 2 of 2
Jun 18, 2019
NEC logo
NEC Rules for Industrial Machinery
Jun 18, 2019
stairway
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 182
Jun 16, 2019