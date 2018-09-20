Cradle of Liberty Cuisine

Philadelphia may be famous for cheesesteaks, hoagies, and cream cheese, but the City of Brotherly Love has much more to offer when it comes to food. We’ve searched a variety of websites, including TripAdvisor, Eater, Food and Wine, Foursquare, Yelp, and Zagat, to come up with a list of restaurants that are favorites among the locals, critics, and tourists. Click on the name of the restaurants below to see what exciting eats these establishments have to offer. As always, remember to call