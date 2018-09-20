Menu
business people eating in restaurant nd3000/iStock/Getty Image Plus
Group of happy business people eating together in restaurant
NECA Show Coverage

Cradle of Liberty Cuisine

Philadelphia may be famous for cheesesteaks, hoagies, and cream cheese, but the City of Brotherly Love has much more to offer when it comes to food. We’ve searched a variety of websites, including TripAdvisor, Eater, Food and Wine, Foursquare, Yelp, and Zagat, to come up with a list of restaurants that are favorites among the locals, critics, and tourists. Click on the name of the restaurants below to see what exciting eats these establishments have to offer. As always, remember to call

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NECA exhibit floor
A Look Ahead to NECA 2018
Sep 19, 2018
Philadelphia at dusk
Things to Do in Philadelphia When You Aren’t In the Convention Center
Sep 19, 2018
NECA 2018 logo
2018 NECA Convention Launches New Efforts to Battle Skilled Workforce Shortage
Jul 11, 2018
NECA 2017 Mike Eby Product Picks Day 3
NECA 2017: Mike Eby’s Product Picks — Part 3
Oct 11, 2017