NECA Show Coverage

Faces in the Crowd: NECA 2018

NECA 2018 attendees from all 50 states and 20 countries flocked to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia for this year's NECA show. Whether they were searching for new products, hoping to learn about the latest technologies that will drive future business, attending educational sessions, or networking with peers, there's something for everyone at this event. Recognize anyone you know in this group of photos? Here are some friendly "Faces in the Crowd" straight from this year's show floor.

TAGS: Construction
