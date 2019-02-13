The Importance of Provisional Power

In circumstances that call for temporary power on most electrical construction projects, the long-standing approach has typically been to cobble together an electrical system using whatever extension cords and portable power supplies that may be on hand. Upon completion of the job, these power boxes, power cords, and string lights were often treated as disposable items, thrown away or — worse yet — left behind, concealed by walls and drop ceilings.
