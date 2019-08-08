Surge Protection Device

The Littelfuse SPD2 Series of Type 2 surge protection devices (SPDs) is DIN-rail mounted for electrical cabinets and comes in a wide range of operating voltages, including DC power for solar applications. Suitable for power distribution, electrical loads, industrial controls, and more, the device offers the ability to clamp and withstand high-energy transients to prevent disruption, downtime, and degradation or damage to equipment. Features include: thermal protection to eliminate catastrophic failure, compact footprint, interlocking tab mechanism to withstand vibration, an SPD type and voltage-coded plug to prevent the module from being placed in the wrong base, and a visual life indicator for quick determination of module replacement status. In addition, each part is UL-recognized and IEC-compliant.

For more information, visit www.littelfuse.com/SPD.