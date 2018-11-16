Electrical Wholesaling's Product Picks for November, 2018

Congratulations to the marketing teams and product managers from Blockmaster, Bridgeport Fittings, Greenlee, Flir, Klein Tools, Knipex Tools, Leviton, Meltric TE Connectivity and WAGO for having their products selected as one of this month's Top 10 Product Picks.

Do you have a product you would like us to consider for our future monthly picks? Send a brief description of the product and high resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Content Director, Electrical Wholesaling, at [email protected].