Product Sourcing & Supply

Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 Product Picks for September, 2018

Congratulations to the product managers and marketing teams from Fulham, Hellermann Tyton, HyLite LED, ILSCO, Legrand/Pass & Seymour, LEDVANCE, Maxlite, Power Assemlies LLC and TE Connectivity for having their new products selected for Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 New Product Picks for September, 2018.

Do you have a product you would like us to consider for our future monthly picks? Send a brief description of the product and high resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Content Director, Electrical Wholesaling at [email protected].

