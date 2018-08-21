Menu
EW's Top 10 Product Picks for August 2018

Congratulations to the product management teams from Acuity Brands, Earthtronics, Emerson, Klein Tools, Lutron, Milwaukee Tool, Modern Forms, nVent, Platinum Industries and HellermannTyton for having their products selected for Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 Product Picks for Aug. 2018. If you have a product that you would like to submit, please send it along to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's Content Director at [email protected] Include a high-resolution photo (300 dpi or better) and a brief write-up on the product.

