Orbit Industries Inc., Bel Gardens, CA, plans to open a new Southern California Distribution Center by the end of this year. Located in Bell Gardens, this new facility will become the manufacturer’s primary distribution hub on the West coast. Orbit’s current facility in Los Angeles, will handle overstock and continue to operate as its corporate head office.

The new Bell Gardens warehouse sits on four acres of land, with loading docks and generous warehouse space. Local distributors will appreciate a spacious Will Call area and on-site parking availability. Orbit distributors nationwide will enjoy faster deliveries, shorter lead times, and greater product inventory. Orbit Industries promotes a “98.7% fill rate” and “In stock, ready to ship” on all electrical products. The press release said moving its West Coast distribution center will help the company deliver upon those promises.

“Due to the scarcity of parking in Downtown Los Angeles, will calls can become inconvenient,” says Orbit President David Nikayin. “This new warehouse enhances our ability to provide customers with the products they need, when they need them.”

Renovation of the Bell Gardens distribution center is currently underway. Orbit will begin transferring inventory from its downtown Los Angeles warehouse in Oct. 2018. Nikayin and his team will take steps to coordinate a smooth transition, while continuing to deliver great customer service. Besides time-saving prefab innovations and mounting solutions, Orbit Industries Inc. offers distributors over 6,000 products across eleven diverse product lines.