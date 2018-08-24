Report Looks at Drivers in Industrial Lighting Spending

Spending for industrial lighting products will see slowing growth momentum in spending in the coming years although replacements of incandescent lights will continue to boost the demand, says a report by procurement market intelligence firm SpendEdge, based in London.

The report, “Global Industrial Lighting Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report,” says buyers can achieve reduced upfront costs on new industrial lighting products by choosing cost-effective industrial lighting solutions.

The report’s authors expect several factors to play key roles in influencing spending on industrial lighting. Among them are replacement of incandescent lights with energy-efficient LED lights, demand for energy-efficient and safer industrial lighting sources in hazardous locations.