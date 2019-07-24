National Electrical Code>Q&A Code Q&A: Cable Tray, Defined Test your NEC knowledge. Mike Holt | Jul 24, 2019 Register to view the full article Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more. Become a member for free Member Log In TAGS: National Electrical Code 0 comments Hide comments Comment * Switch to plain text editorMore information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Save Leave this field blank RelatedCode Q&A: Making Field Bends in PVC ConduitMay 22, 2019Code Q&A: Bonding & Grounding Electrical EquipmentMay 08, 2019Code Q&A: Rounding Up RulesMar 28, 2019Code Q&A: Supply Side Bonding JumperApr 10, 2019 Load More Next Article Previous Article