Figure from Mike Holt.
National Electrical Code>Q&A

Code Q&A: Flexible Cord Basics

Test your NEC knowledge.

Q. What does the Code require when fastening flexible cords and cables at joints and terminals?

Figure from Mike Holt.

 

 

 

A. Flexible cords must be installed so tension won’t be transmitted to the conductor terminals [Sec. 400.14].  This can be accomplished by knotting the cord, winding the flexible cord with tape, or by using support or strain-relief fittings (Figure).

When critical health and economic activities are dependent on flexible cord-supplied equipment, the best method is a factory-made, stress-relieving, listed device, not an old-timer’s knot.

These materials are provided to us by Mike Holt Enterprises in Leesburg, Fla. To view Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code

Mike Holt Enterprises

TAGS: National Electrical Code
