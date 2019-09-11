Code Q&A: Flexible Cord Basics

Q. What does the Code require when fastening flexible cords and cables at joints and terminals?

See the answer below.

A. Flexible cords must be installed so tension won’t be transmitted to the conductor terminals [Sec. 400.14]. This can be accomplished by knotting the cord, winding the flexible cord with tape, or by using support or strain-relief fittings (Figure).

When critical health and economic activities are dependent on flexible cord-supplied equipment, the best method is a factory-made, stress-relieving, listed device, not an old-timer’s knot.

