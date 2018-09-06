Menu
National Electrical Code>Quizzes

Code Quiz: Circuit Breaker Requirements in the NEC

Circuit breakers operating at over 1kV, equipped with stored energy mechanisms, shall be designed to prevent the ________ of the stored energy unless the mechanism has been ______ charged.

A) build-up / electrically
B) release / fully
C) potential / manually
D) discharge / partially

See the answer below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Answer: B

Section 490 of the 2017 NEC focuses on circuit breakers over 1,000V, nominal.

As specifically outlined in 490.45(A), “Circuit breakers equipped with stored energy mechanisms shall be designed to prevent the release of the stored energy unless the mechanism has been fully charged.”

Owen is the owner and president of National Code Seminars and the holder of master electrician certifications in 46 states. He can be reached at [email protected].

TAGS: National Electrical Code
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
mobile home
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 141
Sep 04, 2018
Underground mine
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 140
Aug 27, 2018
Code Quiz: Working With Adjustable Luminaires
Aug 23, 2018
Foyer
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 139
Aug 20, 2018