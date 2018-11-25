Menu
National Electrical Code>Quizzes

Code Quiz of the Week: No. 153

windshield wiper fluid
Start Slideshow

Take this weekly quiz to test your knowledge of the 2014 National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements. The Code Quiz features three questions that are presented in a True/False, Fill-in-the-Blank, or Multiple Choice format. The answer to each question is offered up on a separate slide, which follows the question. Good luck!

These materials are provided to us by Mike Holt Enterprises of Leesburg, Fla. To view additional Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com                          

Start Slideshow
TAGS: National Electrical Code
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
laundry room with sink
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 150
Nov 05, 2018
attic
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 149
Oct 29, 2018
nec logo
Code Quiz: Disconnecting Means for Multiwire Branch Circuits
Nov 20, 2018
Code Quiz: Disconnecting Means for Low-Voltage Suspended Ceiling Power Distribution Systems
Nov 08, 2018