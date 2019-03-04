Menu
National Electrical Code>Quizzes

Code Quiz of the Week: No. 167

unfinished basement
Start Slideshow

Take this weekly quiz to test your knowledge of the 2014 National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements. The Code Quiz features three questions that are presented in a True/False, Fill-in-the-Blank, or Multiple Choice format. The answer to each question is offered up on a separate slide, which follows the question. Good luck!

These materials are provided to us by Mike Holt Enterprises of Leesburg, Fla. To view additional Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com

Start Slideshow
TAGS: National Electrical Code
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
jacuzzi tub
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 165
Feb 19, 2019
commercial garage
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 164
Feb 10, 2019
toaster
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 163
Feb 04, 2019
Wiring job
Code Quiz: Know Your Definitions
Feb 28, 2019