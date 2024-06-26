Electrical Contractor Completes Large-Scale Installation for a Data Center

After evaluating other conduit options, fiberglass proved to be advantageous due to several key factors:

• Reduced Weight: Light weight simplified handling and installation, which helped lower project costs

• Enhanced Safety: Lightweight conduit reduced time in the trench, which helped boost safety

• Cost-Effectiveness: The combination of material properties and labor savings contributed to a budget-friendly solution

This project highlights the growing adoption of BABA-compliant Champion Fiberglass® conduit in the electrical construction industry, particularly for large-scale data center applications.