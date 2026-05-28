It's that time of year again – time to fill out EC&M's 2026 Top 50 Electrical Contractors survey. You are receiving a link to this survey because you were either on our 2025 list last year (and are listed as the company contact), are a company that participated in the past that we'd like to get back on the list, are a firm that we would like to encourage to participate for the first time, or you've contacted us and asked to be added to the list this year.



EC&M, the business-to-business trade magazine serving more than 125,000 print and digital subscribers and 69,000+ unique website visitors per month in the electrical market, invites you to complete this survey, which will be used to determine the rankings of EC&M's 2026 Top 50 Electrical Contractors.



Scheduled for publication in our September 2026 issue, this list ranks the top players in the electrical contracting field by total electrical and voice/data/video revenue from 2025. Previous years' lists can be found here. Note: The revenue cutoff to make the Top 50 list changes every year, depending on the year and which companies return the survey (last year No. 50 was $261.5 million, for example). So just because your firm may not have made it in the past does not mean that would be the case this year.



We've tried to make it more convenient to respond to the survey this year by making it available online. Please fill out the online survey below! Or, if you'd prefer to fill it out the traditional way, simply download the PDF, answer the questions, and email it back to me at [email protected].



Please respond to this online survey by Monday, June 15th. If you have any questions, please call (816) 560-6448.



In addition, please e-mail high-resolution images (300 dpi) of the most notable electrical projects your firm worked on in 2025, along with a caption for each photo, to me as well. We want lots of photos. These may be used in the print article alongside the survey results or on our website in a Photo Gallery with your company name and project description showing project highlights. Note: Photos can be sent in after the June 15 survey deadline (up to August 1).



Don't miss this valuable opportunity for industry-wide recognition!