EASA Presents Exceptional Achievement Service Award

The Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA) honored George Flolo as the 2018 recipient of the EASA Exceptional Achievement Service Award. The presentation was made on June 24, 2018, at the Association’s Annual Convention in Milwaukee, Wis.

Established in 1997, this annual award recognizes an individual who has provided exceptional service to the electrical apparatus sales and service industry over a lifetime. “It is the highest honor an individual can receive from our association,” says Linda Raynes, EASA president and CEO. “We view it as our Nobel Prize for achievement and service.”

Flolo began his career in his family’s business at an early age, joining his two brothers. The business operates today as the Flolo Corp., with headquarters in Chicago.

In announcing the award, EASA’s Past Chairman Jim Smith noted “Today, his company is an industry leader and active with EASA. As an industry professional, this year’s honoree has been active in EASA for many years. Most notably, his participation and leadership of the Marketing and Industry Awareness Committee has left a lasting impact. His contributions to our industry are extensive and impressive.”

In nominating Flolo for this award, one letter from a repair firm member read: “He has steered this committee to tackle and resolve many challenging issues that impacted EASA’s membership and our industry. He has led by dedicated example with humor and focus to efficiently and effectively get the job done.”

Another member wrote: “To chair a committee for so many years requires great leadership, drive and initiative to make the tasks ahead come alive and galvanize the committee members to work together to achieve the objectives which he set for the group. But outside of the chairmanship of this committee, he has always freely offered advice and experience on almost any professional subject. Not always the answers you want to hear, but a very honest and candid view delivered with a smile and infectious laugh which you often hear before you see him.”

One final letter noted: “His gifted leadership has represented and positively influenced the way in which the electrical apparatus service industry is viewed by customers, vendors and regulatory agencies alike. Every member of EASA has benefited from the outstanding work of this committee under his leadership.”

For more information, visit www.easa.com.