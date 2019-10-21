IEC Announces Winners of 2019 Apprentice of the Year Competition

The IEC hosted the 2019 Apprentice of the Year competition during its IEC Convention & Expo 2019, October 2-5 in St. Louis, Mo.
Each year, the IEC National Apprentice of the Year Competition places the top graduates from IEC chapter apprentice training programs across the country in head-to-head competition for prizes and recognition as the IEC National Apprentice of the Year. The winners of the 2019 Apprentice of the Year competition are:
1st Place — Andrew Monson from King's Electric, IEC of Greater Cincinnati
2nd Place — Chaz Hooley from Rite Way Electric, IEC of Oregon
3rd Place — Michael Curtis from Integrity Electric, IEC Rocky Mountain.
During the competition, contestants:
- Took a written exam to evaluate their knowledge of electrical theory, code, materials, and installation practices.
- Prepared a motor logic diagram based on a written description of a field application.
- Demonstrated their skills in bending electrical metallic tubing.
- Demonstrated their troubleshooting skills by accurately diagnosing a fault in a common piece of electrical equipment.
- Demonstrated their job-site productivity by participating in a speed exercise in which they will install common electrical circuitry.
- Accurately installed electrical distribution and control circuitry utilizing customer supplied materials, circuit descriptions, specifications, and control diagrams.
- Demonstrated their knowledge of safe work practices.
This year, 24 contestants participated in the competition. The 2019 IEC National Apprentice of the Year Competition contestants were:
Nicholas Allard, IEC Southern Arizona; Bryce Bishop, IEC Arizona; Shawn Colter, IEC Chesapeake; Frank Carter, IEC Central Ohio; Michael Curtis, IEC Rocky Mountain; Saxxon Dennison, IEC of Utah; Antonio Fontes, IEC Florida West Coast Chapter; Gregory Hayhurst, Central Pennsylvania IEC; Chaz Hooley, IEC of Oregon; Jordan Kobielusz, Western Colorado IEC; Randy Leibenguth, IEC Montana; Adam Lopez, IEC Texas Gulf Coast; Andrew Monson, IEC of Greater Cincinnati; Cody Nelson, IEC Southern Colorado; Chris Sanning, IEC Atlanta; Tim Sappington, Jr., Southern New Mexico IEC; Michael Sauer, IEC Fort Worth/Tarrant County; Scott Seeger, IEC San Antonio; Stephen Terry, IEC Kentucky & Southern Indiana; Victor Torres-Flores, IEC El Paso; Linh Truong, IEC Dallas; Martin Vargas, Jr., CenTex IEC; Al Watson, IEC of Greater of St. Louis; Cameron Whitaker, IEC-OKC.
For more information on the competition visit, https://www.ieci.org/iecconvention/aoy.
Source: Independent Electrical Contractors