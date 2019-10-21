IEC Announces Winners of 2019 Apprentice of the Year Competition

The IEC hosted the 2019 Apprentice of the Year competition during its IEC Convention & Expo 2019, October 2-5 in St. Louis, Mo.

Each year, the IEC National Apprentice of the Year Competition places the top graduates from IEC chapter apprentice training programs across the country in head-to-head competition for prizes and recognition as the IEC National Apprentice of the Year. The winners of the 2019 Apprentice of the Year competition are:

Related: IEC Launches Greater Nashville Chapter

1st Place — Andrew Monson from King's Electric, IEC of Greater Cincinnati

2nd Place — Chaz Hooley from Rite Way Electric, IEC of Oregon

3rd Place — Michael Curtis from Integrity Electric, IEC Rocky Mountain.

During the competition, contestants:

Took a written exam to evaluate their knowledge of electrical theory, code, materials, and installation practices.

Prepared a motor logic diagram based on a written description of a field application.

Demonstrated their skills in bending electrical metallic tubing.

Demonstrated their troubleshooting skills by accurately diagnosing a fault in a common piece of electrical equipment.

Demonstrated their job-site productivity by participating in a speed exercise in which they will install common electrical circuitry.

Accurately installed electrical distribution and control circuitry utilizing customer supplied materials, circuit descriptions, specifications, and control diagrams.

Demonstrated their knowledge of safe work practices.

This year, 24 contestants participated in the competition. The 2019 IEC National Apprentice of the Year Competition contestants were:

Nicholas Allard, IEC Southern Arizona; Bryce Bishop, IEC Arizona; Shawn Colter, IEC Chesapeake; Frank Carter, IEC Central Ohio; Michael Curtis, IEC Rocky Mountain; Saxxon Dennison, IEC of Utah; Antonio Fontes, IEC Florida West Coast Chapter; Gregory Hayhurst, Central Pennsylvania IEC; Chaz Hooley, IEC of Oregon; Jordan Kobielusz, Western Colorado IEC; Randy Leibenguth, IEC Montana; Adam Lopez, IEC Texas Gulf Coast; Andrew Monson, IEC of Greater Cincinnati; Cody Nelson, IEC Southern Colorado; Chris Sanning, IEC Atlanta; Tim Sappington, Jr., Southern New Mexico IEC; Michael Sauer, IEC Fort Worth/Tarrant County; Scott Seeger, IEC San Antonio; Stephen Terry, IEC Kentucky & Southern Indiana; Victor Torres-Flores, IEC El Paso; Linh Truong, IEC Dallas; Martin Vargas, Jr., CenTex IEC; Al Watson, IEC of Greater of St. Louis; Cameron Whitaker, IEC-OKC.

For more information on the competition visit, https://www.ieci.org/iecconvention/aoy.

Source: Independent Electrical Contractors