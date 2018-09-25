NASCLA Launches Nationwide Accredited Electrical Examination Program

Now available for state agency adoption, the National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies (NASCLA) has released the NASCLA Accredited Electrical Examination Program.

The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is one of several industry stakeholders that has worked with the NASCLA to create nationally recognized accredited trade examinations for electrical contractors and electricians. In an effort to provide mobility for both licensed electrical contractors and electricians, NASCLA provides three separate open book electrical trade examinations through the NASCLA Accredited Electrical Examination Program. These exams are intended for electrical contractors (master/unlimited electricians), journeyman eectricians and residential electrician/residential electrical contractors.

The content for each examination is based directly on a current occupational analysis that involved multiple meetings and survey data from subject matter experts (SMEs) in the electrical field throughout the United States.

Some of the key benefits of implementing the NASCLA Accredited Electrical Examination Program include:

Contractor mobility

Improving the overall quality and validity of electrical licensing examinations

Reducing redundant licensing examination requirements for contractors who travel across different jurisdictions

Store applicant examination information in the national examination database (NED), allowing jurisdictions to verify that applicants have passed a reciprocating NASCLA Accredited Electrical Licensing Examination.

For more information, visit https://www.nascla.org/page/ElectricalExams.