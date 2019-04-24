Philadelphia 2020 Code Change Conference

This conference will provide you with in-depth coverage of the most important 2020 National Electrical Code (NEC) changes in an engaging and dynamic manner. This is a ‘must attend’ program for electricians, contractors, engineers, designers, inspectors, distributors, trainers and plant/facility personnel.

Learn from the best. Mike Holt is one of the most popular and knowledgeable NEC experts in the electrical industry.

Deliverables:

Includes copy of Mike Holt's "Changes to the NEC 2020" book, continental breakfast and box lunch each day.

Registration Fee:

$600 Early Bird (through July 31, 2019)

$650 after July 31, 2019

$575 group rate for three or more people attending the conference. Please call Kim Good, Events Manager, 913-967-1865 or email [email protected] for a special code.

Location:

Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue, 4200 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Hotel Reservations:

A discounted block of rooms are being held for conference attendees. To make reservations, follow the instructions below.

Special Room Rate:

$159.00 per night per guest plus taxes. Call (215) 879-4000 mention "EC&M Code Change Conference" to get the discounted rate.

Hotel Telephone:

(215) 879-4000

Room Reservation Cut-off Date:

October 25, 2019

Hotel Website:

TBA

Conference Questions:

(913) 967-1865

Cancellation Policy:

If you need to cancel, we will refund your registration fee less a $50 service charge, if the cancellation is made in writing three business days prior to the first day of the event. We regret we cannot issue any refund or credit on registrations canceled after that date. Substitutions are always welcome in lieu of cancellations.

Sponsors:

