Date: Thursday, September 27, 2018

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsored by:

As a service contractor, you’ll soon be serving primarily a Millennial demographic, the largest generation in American History. According to Microsoft’s State of Global Customer Service report, your access to and use of data and ability to meet their expectations is more important than ever:

67% percent of millennial consumers have higher expectations for customer service today than they had just one year ago.

78% of millennials expect companies to know their contact information, product information, and service history when they contact a brand for service.

68% of millennials have stopped doing business with a brand due to a single poor customer service experience.

89% of millennials have used a search engine to find the answer to their customer service question before calling customer service and 84% have used a self-service portal.

This live EC&M webinar will discuss this growing segment of your customer base, offer further insight into millennial expectations and review the results of an exclusive Strategic Insight Study that examines one area of back office technology that can help your business ready itself for your evolving client base.

The use of field service management software is a significant first step in meeting the needs of a highly digitally savvy clientele. Though mobile apps can enhanced productivity and convenience, the use of different apps add for different functions add unnecessary complexity. Market expert Matt Michel will review how unifying business features simplifies functionality, increases technician field utilization of apps, and reduces paperwork, which ultimately saves time, money, and enhances the customer experience.

What you will learn:

Ways to maximize the utility of mobile phones beyond voice and text

Where digital data collection is superior to paper in terms of time, record keeping, and accuracy

What information field service personnel need to gather to enhance the customer experience and maximize revenue opportunities

*Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/micahsolomon/2018/05/03/for-small-business-week-all-about-millennial-consumers-and-millennial-friendly-customer-experiences/#4b0bb1b52f91

Speakers:



Matt Michel

Founder

Service Nation Inc.



Nick Giallourakis

Founder & CEO

Gilly Media



Jennifer Sigwart

Senior Data Analyst

Informa

Register Below!