As a service contractor, you’ll soon be serving primarily a millennial demographic. According to Microsoft’s State of Global Customer Service report, here are a few stats to think about:

67% percent of millennial consumers have higher expectations for customer service today than they had just one year ago.

78% of millennials expect companies to know their contact information, product information, and service history when they contact a brand for service.

68% of millennials have stopped doing business with a brand due to a single poor customer service experience.

89% of millennials have used a search engine to find the answer to their customer service question before calling customer service and 84% have used a self-service portal.

Are you prepared to meet these levels of customer expectations? If not, you better start thinking about how you can improve your back-office systems to meet some of these challenges.

This live EC&M webinar will offer further insight into millennial expectations and review the results of an exclusive Strategic Insight Study that examines one area of back office technology that can help your business ready itself for these new client expectations.

The use of field service management software is a significant first step. While mobile apps have enhanced everyone’s productivity and convenience, separate silos for differing apps add unneeded and unwelcome complexity. Market expert Matt Michel will review how unifying business features simplifies functionality, increases technician field utilization of apps, and reduces paperwork, which ultimately saves time, money, and enhances the customer experience.

What you will learn:

Ways to maximize the utility of mobile phones beyond voice and text

Where digital data collection is superior to paper in terms of time, record keeping, and mistake avoidance

What information field service personnel need to gather to enhance the customer experience and maximize revenue opportunities

