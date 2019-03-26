Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Time: 2:00PM EDT / 11:00AM PDT

Duration: 1 hour

NFPA 70E®, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace®, requires that certain employees be trained on topics such as first aid/CPR, lockout/tagout, and electrical safety. Many times it is thought that simply knowing the requirements of NFPA 70E is adequate for electrical safety training. However, the definition of a qualified person states that the individual must have safety training on how to both identify the hazards and reduce the associated risk.

The electrical safety training landscape can often be confusing for both employees and employers alike. This webinar will explore options for delivering training in a way that meets the intent of electrical safety training for qualified persons. After attending this webinar, participants will be able to:

Identify pitfalls in traditional electrical safety training

Identify new methods of training that increase employee safety

List what is required of electrical safety training that meets the definition of qualified person

SPEAKER

Derek Vigstol

Senior Electrical Content Specialist

NFPA

