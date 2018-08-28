Date: Thursday, October 18, 2018

Time: 2:00pm ET

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsored by:

IEEE 1584 is the IEEE Guide to Arc Flash Calculations. First published in 2004 this document has been instrumental in defining the hazard that workers may encounter when working around live electrical equipment. This document has provided valuable information for countless electrical system design decision, equipment purchase decision and decision impacting the safety or personnel. This document is instrumental to the proper application of NFPA70E and complying to OSHA guidelines in many cases. The IEEE and the NFPA, several years ago, initiated a project to better understand arcing phenomena and to, potentially, develop a more accurate model. After almost 2000 high current tests the model will soon be published. And the changes will be substantial. This short presentation will describe the new model, the parameters that go into the model and will review some of the practical differences the new model may make for your arc flash study, maintenance practices, your design decisions and your perception of the hazard presented by energized conductors.

Speaker:

Marcelo E. Valdes, P.E.

Mr. Valdes was with GE 41 years in field engineering, sales, product management, marketing and application engineering. Since July 2018 he is with ABB’s Electrical Products division. Mr. Valdes is past chair of various IEEE PES and IAS chapters in Northern California as well as past chair of the 2014 IEEE Electrical Safety Workshop (IEEE-ESW). Mr. Valdes chairs the IEEE 1683-2014 working group “IEEE P1683 Guide for Specification and Selection of Low Voltage Motor Control Centers with Enhanced Safety Features” and is active in various other IEEE working groups, mostly in electrical safety and electrical systems protection.