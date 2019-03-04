Date: Thursday, March 28, 2019

Time: 2:00PM ET

In this webinar, Mohamed Shishani, Schneider Electric will share the impact of IoT on power distribution and how connectivity will change the interaction with what is considered a “static system”. With the digital expectation of the electrical industry’s incoming workforce, words like digital, interactive, and smart are becoming an expectation and norm in this digital age. The more connected a system becomes, the higher the expectation that it is also safer. Please join us to learn how connecting disparate power distribution elements (breakers, meters, relays) can unlock hidden capabilities that reduce risk – including downtime, electrical fires, and increase sustainability.

Three applications covered:

Power Quality Performance

Continuous Thermal Monitoring

Microgrids

SPEAKER

Mohamed Shishani

EcoStruxure Power Deployment Leader, US

Schneider Electric

