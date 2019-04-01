Date: Tuesday, April 20, 2019

Time: 2:00PM EDT / 11:00AM PDT

Duration: 1 hour

By attending this webinar, you will learn the benefits of using a single-channel, Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) solution for applications above 9,000Hp with operating voltages from 11kV to 13.8kV. We will explore a VFD solution that does not require a step-up output transformer but still provides maximum control, environmental and motor flexibility to the end user. We will also discuss how to provide maximum reliability using power cell redundancy and the removal of water cooled components.

The topics covered in the webinar include:

A brief review of the multi-cell M2C topology

A review of the physical implementation and the advantages it offers to the end user

A presentation of the various implementations

SPEAKER

Mark Harshman currently leads a system engineering team supporting customer applications and developing new opportunities using medium voltage drives. He is a graduate of Purdue University and has worked in the Power Industry for the last 25 years managing various engineering application and R&D groups. He has published numerous papers and holds several patents.

