Date: Thursday, September 12, 2019

Time: 2:00PM EDT / 11:00AM PDT

Duration: 1 hour

How is modern technology influencing today’s power circuit breakers in applications for power distribution in switchboards and switchgear?

This program will help simplify the seemingly daunting task of understanding the impact of the digital Internet of things (IoT) as it is being integrated into the world of power circuit breaker devices. The program will help you see how the tried-and-true methods of circuit protection are still relevant, but how they now have digital features that enhance the task of the circuit breaker. We will talk about the history of circuit protection, how we got here, and where we are going.

And we will focus in on where we are now, exploring how the new connected circuit breakers are easy to install, implement, and use, as well as how the new digital features help with maintenance, energy management, and reliability. Plus you will get an idea of how you, as a contractor, can capitalize on selling and installing smart, connected circuit breakers.

SPEAKERS

Duke Dunsford

Product Marketing and Launch Specialist

Schneider Electric

Rod West

Senior Staff Engineer

Schneider Electric

Phil Santoro

Electrical Contractor Segment Manager

Schneider Electric

Dave Castor

Program Manager

Schneider Electric

Allen Lueckenotto

Circuit Breaker Applications Expert

Schneider Electric

REGISTER NOW!