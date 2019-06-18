Date: Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Time: 2:00PM EDT / 11:00AM PDT

Duration: 1 hour

For more than 40 years the most common decision for system grounding is to specify, install and operate a 3 phase 4 wire electrical system. This decision allows for the use of single-phase loads as well as addresses the safety concern that transient over-voltages in 3 phase 4 wire delta systems are to blame for equipment burn downs and fires. This decision has come with two unintended consequences – process interruptions due to ground faults (not a concern with 3 phase 3 wire systems) and arcing faults that lead to equipment damage and workplace injuries. Both of these unintended consequences can be addressed by changing the electrical system to a 3 phase 3 wire high resistance grounded system.

This webinar will delve into the logistics of high resistance grounding including the many benefits experienced after making the switch. Attendees will then have the unique opportunity to engage in a Q&A session with industry experts!

SPEAKER

Daleep Mohla

Principal Consultant

DCM Electrical Consulting Services Inc.

