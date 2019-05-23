Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Time: 2:00PM EDT / 11:00AM PDT

Duration: 1 hour

Maybe you’ve been there. You get a call from your client, and he's upset because the lighting you installed a few months ago failed. He’s been a customer for a while, but you can tell he’s starting to doubt your expertise. But it isn’t your expertise that should be doubted. It’s the lighting manufacturers who make all sorts of claims about their products that just aren’t proven. Replacing bad lighting costs time and money that you don’t have. And think of your clients; it could mean a stop in operations and productivity, especially in 24/7 operations like warehouses. Or it could mean less safety in parking lots or garages, which results in less customers. Lighting must be tested – extensively – to make sure it operates the way it’s promised to. It’s something many lighting retailers don’t do, which, in the end, means more money and stress on your shoulders. In this webinar we'll walk through what to look for when making your next lighting purchase.

SPEAKER

Jason Strommen

Product Manager

e-conolight

REGISTER NOW!