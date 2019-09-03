Date: Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019

Time: 2:00PM EDT / 11:00AM PDT

Duration: 1 hour

Will the changes to the 2020 National Electrical Code affect how you design, install and maintain electrical systems and equipment? Given the broad scope of the changes, the answer will most probably be, “Yes.” But, specifically, what should you look for?

Here are some quick answers covered in our webinar:

New and revised definitions

Expansion of GFCI requirements

The combining of two articles into a new article for Overvoltage Protection

Extensive restructuring of rules for Communication Systems

Other changes include torque requirements for terminal connections, general lighting load calculations for non-dwelling occupancies and restructuring of information on conductors for general wiring (including renumbering of ampacity tables!). Splash pads, medium voltage cable and PV systems are other areas you may need to review. Attend this webinar and find out on what topics you must further concentrate.

SPEAKER

Randy Barnett

Program Manager for Electrical Codes and Safety

NTT Training

REGISTER NOW!