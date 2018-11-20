Menu
What's Wrong Here?
National Electrical Code>What's Wrong Here?

What’s Wrong Here? Hint: A Close Call Indeed

Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: National Electrical Code
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
What's Wrong Here?
What's Wrong Here?
Jun 13, 2007
NEC - What's Wrong Here?
What's Wrong Here? Hint: In Need of Room Service
Nov 17, 2018
What's Wrong Here?
What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Wet Location Worries
Nov 08, 2018
What's Wrong Here?
What’s Wrong Here? Hint: A pedestrian bridge over troubled water.
Oct 18, 2018