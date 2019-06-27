National Electrical Code>What's Wrong Here? What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Hard-Pressed for Hard-Wiring Correctness Can you spot the Code violation in this photo? Russ LeBlanc | Jun 27, 2019 Register to view the full article Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more. Become a member for free Member Log In TAGS: National Electrical Code 0 comments Hide comments Comment * Switch to plain text editorMore information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Save Leave this field blank RelatedWhat's Wrong Here? Hint: A Reciprocating Saw Can Fix This MessDec 20, 2018What's Wrong Here? Hint: In Need of Room ServiceNov 17, 2018What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Expand your mind.Jun 18, 2019What’s Wrong Here? Hint: A Bad Ballfield InstallationJun 13, 2019 Load More Next Article Previous Article