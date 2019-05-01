Electrical Wholesaling magazine is respected throughout the electrical market for the sales forecasts and executivelevel industry analysis it has provided over the past 40 years. EW’s annual Market Planning Guide, National Factbook, Electrical Pyramid and listing of the Top 200 Largest Electrical Distributors offer C-suite executives with the insight they need to manage and grow their businesses.

This information isn’t available anywhere else in the electrical wholesaling industry. With the support of Champion Fiberglass, for the first time ever Electrical Wholesaling is aggregating the best of its sales forecast and market analysis into a digital

e-book. It contains:

EW’s 2019 national sales forecasts for sales through electrical distributors

2019 regional electrical sales forecasts

Tips on how to use Electrical Wholesaling’s sales-per-employee multipliers to develop your own local and state forecasts.

Insight into the key economic metrics that drive sales in the electrical wholesaling industry.

Analysis of the industry trends that will have the most impact on the electrical market this year.

We believe this E-book to be a valuable asset for your sales, marketing and management teams as you map out your growth strategies for 2019, and the editors of Electrical Wholesaling and EC&M are delighted to be working with Champion Fiberglass to bring it to you.

